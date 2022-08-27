Massive Final Frame Secures Series Win for Augusta

August 27, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets (26-26) delivered a ninth-inning comeback on Saturday night over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (24-29) by a score of 10-2 to secure a series win.

The game began with a dominant pitcher's duel where the GreenJackets did not have a baserunner until the sixth inning as Myrtle Beach pitching retired the first 17 Augusta hitters.

However, the GreenJackets still held their own thanks to starting pitcher JR Ritchie who made his debut on Saturday night and dealt four scoreless innings to start his Single-A tenure.

Augusta would break through and get their bats going in the sixth as Stephen Paolini singled with two outs to break up the perfect game. After he moved up to second on a wild pitch, Kevin Kilpatrick brought him home on a single to give the GreenJackets the first run of the game as they led 1-0 after six.

Rainiery Rodriguez followed the same path as his starter by throwing shutout baseball in the fifth and sixth, but the Pelicans manufactured a run on him in the seventh on an RBI single by James Triantos to even the score at one.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Pelicans took the lead on a successful squeeze bunt by Ezequiel Pagan that scored Kevin Alcantara to give Myrtle Beach their first lead at 2-1.

The GreenJackets were given one last shot in the ninth, and they made the most of it. After they loaded the bases with nobody out, they tied the game on a hit-by-pitch to Justin Janas. The next three batters, E.J. Exposito, Mahki Backstrom, and Ethan Workinger all walked to score three runs, giving Augusta a 5-2 lead. Stephen Paolini followed Workinger with an RBI single to right to make it a 6-2 advantage for the GreenJackets. And for the grand finale, Kevin Kilpatrick launched a grand slam over the wall in left field for his first professional home run, capping off a nine-run ninth inning for Augusta, putting them ahead by a wide margin of 10-2.

Rainiery Rodriguez got the final three outs in the bottom of the ninth to wrap up a 10-2, comeback win for the GreenJackets.

The win went to Rodriguez (3-4) as he pitched the final five innings in relief with Gregori Montano (1-2) taking his second loss of the week for the Pelicans.

Kevin Kilpatrick was the main man offensively on Saturday night as established a young career-high of five RBIs with his single and grand slam, extending his current hit and on-base streak to six and eight respectively. Stephen Paolini scored Augusta's first run in the sixth and drove one home in the ninth as he finished the game with his 22nd multi-hit game of the year. The GreenJackets drew eight walks on the night with five coming in the ninth inning, three of which led to runs with the bases loaded.

The GreenJackets locked up a series win with their victory on Saturday and will now look to take five of six versus Myrtle Beach as 13th-round draft pick, Cedric De Grandpre is set to make his debut on the mound against Didier Vargas for the Pelicans with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The final homestand of 2022 for the GreenJackets begins on Tuesday, August 30 against the Salem Red Sox with the CSRA Job & Career Fair, First Responder's Tuesday presented by Academy Sports & Outdoors, and $2 TWOsday with $2 Miller Lite Drafts. Wednesday is Warrior Wednesday along with the Corona Bucket Special, Baseball Bingo, and the SRP Park Health Fair. Get your football jerseys on for Thursday as it's Football Night at the ballpark along with the last Thirsty Thursday of the season to go along with another Atlanta Braves World Series Champions Replica Ring giveaway for the first 1,000 fans! You'll want to be at the park early again on Friday for a Specialty Collector's Cup giveaway in addition to the final Braves' BUZZfest of the year. Saturday is Hall of Fame Night with a throwback Shersey Giveaway to go along with live pregame music from Josh Hillley as part of the White Claw Pregame Concert Series from 4:30-5:30 pm. Sunday is the final home game of 2022 and it's Fan Appreciation/Luau Night with the final postgame Fireworks Extravaganza to close out the home season!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.