RiverDogs, Boeing to Induct Final Class of 2023 into Hall of Honor

September 1, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







The Charleston RiverDogs and Boeing will host their final Hall of Honor induction ceremony of 2023 prior to Saturday night's Boeing Military Appreciation Night at The Joe. The ceremony will recognize Colonel (retired) Grant Izzi and Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Paul Langevin of the United States Air Force.

The Hall of Honor is an integral piece of Boeing and the RiverDogs joint military appreciation platform, which aims to honor and celebrate military families in the Lowcountry through various recognition programs. The team inducted two classes, with two inductees per class, during the first two years of the program. For the first time, in 2022, three classes were inducted into the Hall of Honor. Three more classes, totaling six individuals, will be inducted throughout the 2023 campaign.

At each Boeing Military Appreciation Night, a minimum of two inductees will be enshrined into the Hall of Honor. A community military committee chooses the inductees from a long list of nominees, including many who are nominated through the Hall of Honor's public nomination link.

All inductees will be recognized on the field on a Military Appreciation Night, and will have their story told on the RiverDogs' Hall of Honor web site.

The ceremony will take place between games one and two of the RiverDogs doubleheader against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans that begins at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 2. Media members are invited to attend.

About the Inductees

Colonel Grant Izzi retired from the U.S. Air Force this year, following 38 years of active-duty service. Immediately prior to retiring, he served as the Commander, 437th Maintenance Group at Joint Base Charleston, where he was responsible for the maintenance, servicing and loading of 40 C-17 aircraft valued at $9 billion and the readiness of 1,600 military and civilian personnel.

Col. Izzi joined the Air Force in 1985 and was commissioned as an officer in June 1994. He has served in various wing-level aircraft maintenance and logistics leadership positions, ultimately earning his maintenance badge through experience on C-141, C-17, F-15C/E, C-5, KC-135 and C-130H/J aircraft, as well as munitions. He has received many major awards and decorations, including the Defense Superior Service Medal and the Legion of Merit with one oak leaf cluster.

During his 20 years of service, Lieutenant Colonel Paul Langevin deployed multiple times in support of SFOR, OEF, OIF, OND, in support of Joint Service and NATO combat support operations.

After six years as a civilian Flight Nurse, Paul started his carrier in the military as a nurse working in the Emergency Department at Scott AFB. He would go on to become a Flight Nurse, Flight Nurse Instructor and Flight Nurse Evaluator totaling over 720 hours of flight time, with 240 of those hours being in active combat zones.

Throughout his distinguished career, Paul was awarded (among others) the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters.

Currently, Paul continues to serve our nation's veterans as the Simulation Lab manager at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center. He conducts simulation training for residents, fellows, nurses and technicians. Paul is also a key member of the hospital's Medical Rapid Response and Code Blue Teams. He is an active member of Seacoast Church and its Men's Hike Ministry.

2023 playoff tickets are on sale now, along with season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park via riverdogs.com/tickets. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.