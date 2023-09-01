Castillo Hits 11th Inning Walk-off in Game 1; Carolina Shut Out in Game 2

Carolina Mudcats' Luis Castillo on game night

(Carolina Mudcats, Credit: Neal Hock)

Game 1

Down East Wood Ducks 3 @ Carolina Mudcats 4 (11)

September 01, 2023 | Venue: Five County Stadium | First pitch: 4:59 PM | T: 2:58 | Att: - | Box Score

DE: 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 3 7 0

CAR: 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 4 9 0

WP: Bayden Root (1 - 0) LP: Alberto Mota (2 - 2)

Castillo Delivers Pinch-Hit Walk-Off in Game 1 Victory

Luis Castillo's walk-off double in the 11th lifted the first-place Mudcats to the Game 1 victory

ZEBULON, N.C. - Pinch-hitter Luis Castillo delivered a walk-off double in the 11th as the Carolina Mudcats rallied late to defeat the visiting Down East Wood Ducks 4-3 in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Friday night at Five County Stadium.

The Mudcats (34-23, 67-53) originally broke what was a scoreless tie in through five with two runs in the sixth while going up 2-0 late in the doubleheader shortened seven-inning game. That two run frame started with a double from Luke Adams and continued with a run-scoring double from Jadher Areinamo and a two-out run-scoring infield single from Reidy Mercado.

Trailing 2-0, the Wood Ducks (26-31, 63-55) went on to answer Carolina's two-run sixth with two runs to tie the game in the seventh. Both of their runs, however, would score without the help of a run-scoring hit as newly inserted reliever Yerlin Rodriguez walked in a run and lost a wild pitch to score another.

Rodriguez (BS, 2) inherited a bases loaded jam from fellow reliever Yujanyer Herrera when he came in for what could have been the seventh and final inning. Herrera allowed a hit and walked two before departing the seventh. He had previously worked through four scoreless frames while pitching in relief of starter Will Rudy (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 SO).

The ballgame was locked at 2-2 after seven and remained that way through the 10th before both sides scored in the 11th. Down East scored once in its half of the 10th with a Konnor Piotto sac fly, but the Mudcats answered with two thanks to Castillo's, pinch-hit, walk-off double. Castillo hit for Mercado in the 11th and drove in both pinch-runner Juan Baez from third and Daniel Guilarte from first to win it for the Mudcats.

Reliever Alberto Mota allowed the Castillo game winner and walked a batter while taking the loss. Mota was in for what was his first inning of the ballgame and ended up recording just one out while facing three.

Carolina's Bayden Root picked up the win despite allowing one run in the top of the 11th inning. He followed Blake Whiting who had spun his way through two perfect innings in his Carolina, and Class-A debut. Both Root and Whiting were recently added to the Mudcats from the Arizona Complex Champion ACL Brewers earlier in the week.

The victory was Carolina's second straight in the series and gave them a 2-1 lead in the six-game set.

STOLEN BASES:

Down East: Figuereo (7, 2nd base off Root/Sibrian).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Specht, LF (Down East): 2-for-3, 1 BB

Castillo, PH (Carolina): 1-for-1, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Areinamo, 2B (Carolina): 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Adams, 3B (Carolina): 1-for-5, 1 R, 1 2B

Nicasia, RF (Carolina): 1-for-4, 1 2B

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Montalvo (Down East): 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO

Hales (Down East): 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO

Rudy (Carolina): 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO

Herrera (Carolina): 4.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO

Whiting (Carolina): 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO

SCORING:

Mudcats 6th (Mudcats 2, Wood Ducks 0) -- Miguel Villarroel remains in the game as the designated hitter. Luke Adams doubles to right field. Jesus Chirinos struck out looking. Jadher Areinamo doubles to left-center field, Luke Adams scores. Daniel Guilarte grounds out, Danyer Cueva to Anthony Calarco, Jadher Areinamo to 3rd. Reidy Mercado singles to deep second base, Jadher Areinamo scores. Kay-Lan Nicasia flies out to Tommy Specht. (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Wood Ducks 7th (Wood Ducks 2, Mudcats 2) -- JoJo Blackmon singles to left field. Danyer Cueva strikes out swinging. Devin Hurdle walks, JoJo Blackmon to 2nd. Tommy Specht walks, JoJo Blackmon to 3rd; Devin Hurdle to 2nd. Pitcher Change: Yerlin Rodriguez replaces Yujanyer Herrera. Anthony Calarco walks, JoJo Blackmon scores; Devin Hurdle to 3rd; Tommy Specht to 2nd. Wild pitch by Yerlin Rodriguez, Devin Hurdle scores; Tommy Specht to 3rd; Anthony Calarco to 2nd. Marcos Torres strikes out swinging. Miguel Villarroel lines out to Reidy Mercado. (2 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Wood Ducks 11th (Wood Ducks 3, Mudcats 2) -- Pitcher Change: Bayden Root replaces Blake Whiting. Miguel Villarroel starts inning at 2nd base. Gleider Figuereo singles to right field, Miguel Villarroel to 3rd. Konner Piotto out on a sacrifice fly to Dylan O'Rae, Miguel Villarroel scores. Gleider Figuereo steals 2nd base. JoJo Blackmon grounds out, Jadher Areinamo to Jesus Chirinos, Gleider Figuereo to 3rd. Danyer Cueva lines out to Daniel Guilarte. (1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 11th (Mudcats 4, Wood Ducks 3) -- Pitcher Change: Alberto Mota replaces Skylar Hales. Jesus Chirinos starts inning at 2nd base. Jadher Areinamo flies out to Marcos Torres. Passed ball by Konner Piotto, Jesus Chirinos to 3rd. Offensive Substitution: Pinch runner Juan Baez replaces Jesus Chirinos on a 2-0 count. Daniel Guilarte walks. Offensive Substitution: Pinch hitter Luis Castillo replaces Reidy Mercado. Luis Castillo doubles to right field, Juan Baez scores; Daniel Guilarte scores. (2 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

###

Game 2

Down East Wood Ducks 4 @ Carolina Mudcats 0

September 01, 2023 | Venue: Five County Stadium | First pitch: 8:43 PM | T: 1:54 | Att: 2,338 | Box Score

DE: 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 9 1

CAR: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0

WP: Eury Rosado (1 - 0) LP: Chase Costello (9 - 4)

Carolina Held to Four Hits in 4-0 Game 2 Loss

Aquino started and pitched through a season-high six scoreless for the Mudcats in the Game 2 loss

ZEBULON, N.C. - Patricio Aquino struck out five while pitching through six scoreless innings and Jadher Areinamo extended his hitting streak to a career-best 10 consecutive games, but starter Leandro Lopez and reliever Eury Rosado held the Carolina Mudcats to just four hits as the Down East Wood Ducks earned a doubleheader splitting 4-0 victory on Friday night at Five County Stadium.

Lopez started for the Wood Ducks (27-31, 64-55) and pitched through three scoreless with six strikeouts and two hits. Rosado (W, 1-0) worked the remainder of the doubleheader shortened game as he turned in four scoreless frames with two hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

Carolina (34-24, 67-54) reliever Chase Costello ended up with the loss as he lost the 0-0 tie while giving up four runs and three hits in the seventh. Costello () recorded just one out in the seventh, but ended up facing five batters while allowing a RBI single to Marcos Torres and a RBI double to JoJo Blackmon.

Tyler Wehrle took over with two on in the seventh and gave up a RBI single to Konnor Piotto before eventually escaping the inning without any other damage.

Costello and Wehrle combined to work the seventh and final inning while following Aquino and his six-inning gem. Aquino scattered five hits, walked two and struck out five before leaving the scoreless game after the sixth. His sixth and final frame saw him work through a no-out, bases loaded jam. He also left a runner at third and second in the third and fourth.

The loss dropped the Mudcats into a 2-2 tie in their six-game series against the visiting Wood Ducks. The loss also trimmed Carolina's first-place lead to 2.0 games over Lynchburg in the Carolina League North Second Half playoff race.

STOLEN BASES:

Down East: Villarroel (15, 2nd base off Fitzpatrick/Sibrian).

Carolina: O'Rae (13, 2nd base off Rosado/Moller).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Blackmon, CF (Down East): 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Torres, RF (Down East): 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB

Moller, C (Down East): 2-for-3, 1 2B

Sibrian, C (Carolina): 1-for-3, 1 2B

Areinamo, 2B (Carolina): 1-for-3

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Lopez (Down East): 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO

Rosado (W, 1-0) (Down East): 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO

Aquino (Carolina): 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO

SCORING:

Wood Ducks 7th (Wood Ducks 4, Mudcats 0) -- Pitcher Change: Chase Costello replaces Patricio Aquino. Tommy Specht walks. Anthony Calarco singles to left-center field, Tommy Specht to 2nd. Marcos Torres singles to right-center field, Tommy Specht scores; Anthony Calarco to 3rd; Marcos Torres to 2nd. Wild pitch by Chase Costello, Anthony Calarco scores; Marcos Torres to 3rd. JoJo Blackmon doubles to right-center field, Marcos Torres scores. Gleider Figuereo strikes out on foul tip. Pitcher Change: Tyler Wehrle replaces Chase Costello. Konner Piotto singles to right field, JoJo Blackmon scores; Konner Piotto out at 2nd on the throw, Luis Castillo to Gregory Barrios. Miguel Villarroel strikes out swinging. (4 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

