Hernandez Fans Seven in Relief, Pelicans Lose to RiverDogs 6-2

After sacrificing five runs in the first four innings, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell to the Charleston RiverDogs 6-2 on Thursday night. With the loss, the Birds dropped to 70-51 and 31-25 in the second half, while the RiverDogs improved to 63-59 and 36-20 in the second half, one win away from clinching a playoff spot.

The Pelicans' pitching staff struck out 14 total batters, with starter Jackson Ferris (1-3) taking the loss after allowing four earned runs but fanning six. Angel Hernandez followed with a seven-strikeout outing, which set a new career high, through three innings and just one earned run. Myrtle Beach walked just four batters in the contest.

It was a slow offensive night as Brian Kalmer (2-4, 2 RBI) brought home the only runs on a two-run single in the top of the fifth. All six hits for Myrtle Beach were singles.

In a 12-strikeout night for the RiverDogs, reliever Jake Christianson (4-1) tossed three scoreless frames with just one hit allowed and five strikeouts to take the win. Starter Jonny Cuevas gave up the two-run single and sacrificed five hits through his four innings.

Five different players knocked in runs with Cristopher Barete (2-4, 2B, RBI) collecting multiple hits and an RBI double in the second. Ryan Cermak (2-4, 2B, RBI) also posted a multi-hit performance with an RBI single in the opening frame.

Game three of the series will be played on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

