River Sharks Flounder, Fall to Black Bears 7-3

December 29, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Elmira River Sharks News Release







The River Sharks got healthy after a pre-holiday weekend saw several emergency call ups to play in Michigan, but with Binghamton coming in Elmira was looking to keep a home winning streak going on Friday night their first 3-in-3 of the season.

The Black Bears came out strong firing everything at goaltender Sammy Bernard, but it would be a lack defensively as Andrew Logar scored first battling through three River Shark defensemen before beating Bernard for the 1-0 lead. The first penalty of the game came against Elmira as well after Elijah Wilson took a hooking minor that saw Dakota Bohn light the lamp just 10 seconds into the man advantage.

Elmira came out firing in the second period and a new line combination of Bret Parker, Steven Klinck and Davide Gaeta went to work as on a perfect feed from Parker Gaeta netted his first goal as a River Shark to cut the deficit to 2-1. Unfortunately for the Sharks on a misplay during a power play Austin Pickford swatted a puck out of midair and behind his goaltender to give Binghamton back their two-goal lead. The Black Bears weren't done there as the pressure continued and Thomas Wray took a perfect feed to blast one past Bernard to make it 4-1 Black Bears.

Unfortunately for the Sharks the late surge in the second carried over into the third as Nikita Ivashkin and Logar both scored to make it 6-1. However, 2:18 later Elijah Wilson tapped in a rebound to close the gap to 6-2 and then 5:25 later Steven Klinck buried another chance from the top of the slot over an outstretched glove to bring it to 6-3. After pulling the goaltender to try to even the odds Ivashkin buried the empty netter to finish off the game 7-3.

Bernard stopped 23 of 27 in the loss, while Rutherford made his debut stopped 4 of 6.

The River Sharks head back into action tomorrow night against the Watertown Wolves in Watertown at 7:30 pm. Follow along on Youtube and Mixlr. #FeartheFun

