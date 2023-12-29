Prowlers Add Mitch Jones

December 29, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have signed defenseman Mitch Jones to a four-game PTO before their series with Motor City. The Rochester, Michigan native spent the past two seasons in the United Kingdom's EIHL.

Jones served as an alternate captain for the Glasgow Clan last year in the EIHL and put up 28 points in 52 games. The year before, he led all EIHL defensemen with 16 goals.

The 28-year-old played his junior hockey in the OHL with the Plymouth Whalers. After three-plus seasons there, he spent five years and part of a sixth in the ECHL with three teams. Jones has 53 points in 181 career ECHL games.

He also played for Gyergyói HK in Romania from 2019-21 and made two appearances for the Prowlers during the 2020-21 season. Mitch's brother, Max, was a first round pick in the NHL and currently plays for the Anaheim Ducks.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2023

Prowlers Add Mitch Jones - Port Huron Prowlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.