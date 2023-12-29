Hat Tricks Thumped in Watertown Friday, Win Streak Halted at Two

December 29, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Hat Tricks' winning streak stopped at two Friday night in a 7-2 loss to the Wolves in Watertown. After the Hat Tricks opened the scoring in the first, the Wolves netted six unanswered goals to pull away. It is the Hat Tricks' fifth straight defeat on the road.

Not only did the Hat Tricks struggle defensively, but they had no answer for Watertown netminder Josh Rosenzweig who made 40 saves in the win.

At 6:27 of the first period, the Hat Tricks got on the board. Forward Connor Woolley stole the puck from defenseman Dustin Henning, and slipped one past Rosenzweig. Since rejoining the Hat Tricks on Dec. 22 the forward has goals in back-to-back games. Watertown responded late into the period, after forward Joshua Tomasi sent a rebound shot into the back of the net knotting the game up at one a piece.

Watertown commanded the second period of play scoring three straight goals. At 1:19, defenseman Noah Doyle put a wrister from the slot behind Hat Tricks' goaltender Conor McCollum for his first professional goal. Moments later, forward Marc Bottero directed a shot under the bar for his sixth of the season. At the halfway point of the period, forward Tate Leeson received a breakaway pass from d-man Trevor Lord and snuck one in from the short side.

Henning continued Watertown's offensive dominance when the d-man backhanded the puck into the goal for his first of the season. Not long after, forward Chiwetin Blacksmith fired the puck from the far side to extend the lead to five. Watertown was not done yet. At 17:19, Leeson slid the puck through McCollum's five hole for his second goal of the night.

With time winding down, the Hat Tricks added a garbage time tally to make the score 7-2.

The Hat Tricks return home Saturday, Dec. 30 for their final home game of 2023. They host the Binghamton Black Bears with puck drop at 7:00 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.