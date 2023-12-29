Prowlers Stun Rockers in Overtime

The Port Huron Prowlers got the tying goal with under two minutes to play and then defeated the Motor City Rockers 3-2 in overtime. Mitch Jones scored the winner after signing with the team earlier today.

"It wasn't a perfect game, it was a good game though," said Prowlers assistant coach Chris Paulin. "I thought our start was excellent. I thought in the second period, we lost our focus a little bit and let our foot off the gas. I thought there were some strong words said in the locker room between periods. I think the team that wanted it more came back and tied the game and eventually won it."

Late in the first, Bryan Parsons floated a wrist shot from the point that Tristan Simm deflected past Trevor Babin to open the scoring.

That score held into the second when the Prowlers got a power play but it was the Rockers who capitalized on it. Jonathan Juliano picked the corner over Ian Wallace's blocker to tie the score.

Late in the period, Cade Lambdin dropped a pass to TJ Delaney who sent a bloop shot on net. Wallace made the first save and stopped Scott Coash on the first rebound but Coash was finally able to put it home to give his team a 2-1 lead.

Late in the third, Port Huron still trailed by one when Jones sent a shot towards the net that produced a rebound. Tucker Scantlebury was able to slide the puck to the back post where Sam Marit potted it to level the game at two with 1:56 to go.

"Four-on-four, play at the net and [Scantlebury] made a nice play to kick it over and I had a wide-open cage," Marit said. "Just on the ice with good players there."

The game needed overtime and Trevor Babin was whistled for tripping with under two minutes to go. The Prowlers worked the puck around the top of the man-advantage unit and Austin Fetterly one-touched a seam pass from one faceoff dot to the other where Jones fired a one-timer to end it.

Jones was the first star with a goal and an assist while Scantlebury chipped in two helpers. Wallace made 35 saves in the win.

Coash added an assist to his goal while Babin made 36 stops.

The rivals do it again at McMorran on Dec. 30 at 7:05 P.M. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets or by calling the box office at 810-985-6166.

