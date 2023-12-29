Multi-Point Skaters Push Binghamton to Victory

Elmira, NY- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Elmira River Sharks 7-3 on Friday night to kickstart their three-game weekend. Binghamton had four players record a multi-point game, including three skaters having multi-goal performances as well.

Andrew Logar started the scoring at the 2:48 mark of the opening period. Logar was able to outwait the goaltender on a late developing 2-on-1 and managed to slide the puck past the goaltender. The Black Bears would score on their first power play opportunity of the night, as once again, Dakota Bohn was left unmarked at the top of the umbrella. The first period was all Binghamton, leading 2-1 and outshooting the home team 17-6.

Elmira was able to cut the lead in half early in the second. Davide Gaeta scored the home squad and tilted the ice in favor of the River Sharks for the next 10 minutes. Binghamton interrupted the excitement, as they would go on to score the next two goals in the period. Bohn would earn his second of the night, and Thomas Wray would follow not too far down the line. The Black Bears continued into the locker room with a 4-1 lead.

The Black Bears were able to control the pace of play in the third, even though Elmira managed two more goals. Nikita Ivashkin bookend goals between Logar in the frame, propelling Binghamton to a 7-3 victory over Elmira. Logar, Bohn and Ivashkin recorded two goals each, and Don Olivieri tallied a three-assist night. Binghamton picked up their 17th win of the season, improving to 53 points atop of the Empire Division.

