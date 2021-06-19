River Riders Unable to Complete Comeback, Fall 9-4 to State Liners

ELIZABETHTON, TN - The River Riders dropped game one against the Bristol State Liners at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. Left fielder Sam Thompson (TCU) hit his first home run of the season.

Bristol (8-5) scored five in the top of the second and was punctuated by right fielder Taylor Jackson's (Illinois) grand slam.

The River Riders (6-8) scored one run in the bottom of the second on second baseman Johnathan Soto's RBI single.

State Liner starter RHP Fernando Medina (St. Thomas) threw five innings and struck out 11 while giving up one walk and a run.

In the bottom of the seventh, the River Riders scored two runs off RBI singles by catcher Knox Preston (Wabash Valley) and shortstop Marcus Brown (OSU).

The State Liners added another run on a wild pitch in the top of the eighth.

In the bottom of the eighth, Thompson hit his first home run of the season to right field to make the score 6-3 State Liners.

Bristol scored their final two runs in the bottom of the ninth on an unearned run, 9-4 State Liners.

The River Riders will finish their four-game home series tomorrow in Elizabethton. Sunday is Sunday fun day at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. Kids can run the bases after the game. Tomorrow for Father's Day, fathers and sons can play catch on the field 15 minutes before game time. Fans can watch the games online at

https://appalachianleague.univtec.com/home and listen to at https://www.mlb.com/appalachian-league/elizabethton/fans/audio-listen-live

