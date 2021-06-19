Kingsport Walks off Johnson City in Extra Innings

June 19, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, TN - The fireworks started early.

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the 10th inning for the second straight night, Dante Leach, who made the final out 24 hours prior, came to the plate with the bases loaded.

This time, Leach delivered.

The Axmen second baseman blasted a walk-off grand slam, giving Kingsport a 6-2 win over the Johnson City Doughboys Saturday at Hunter Wright Stadium.

"I'm not a home run hitter, but I knew that one was gone," said Leach, who hit just one homer this past spring at Arkansas Pine-Bluff. "It was unreal. This was an unreal experience. I couldn't believe it. We were going crazy."

Kingsport (5-9) poured out of the third-base dugout, mobbing Leach at home plate for the first magical moment in Axmen history.

After losing six of its last seven, Kingsport treated the 1,424 fans in attendance with a cheerful opening act to the postgame fireworks show.

"It was insane. It was something out of a movie," shortstop Orlando Salinas, Jr. said. "We come from all over the country, but in this short amount of time we've grown together like a family."

After Johnson City (5-9) plated a run in the top of the 10th inning, the Axmen needed to score at least one run to extend the game.

With runners placed on first and second with no outs, Salinas, Jr. swiped third on the first pitch of the frame.

The Oklahoma State Cowboy pointed toward Kingsport's dugout, firing up his teammates.

"I was on second base looking for any edge for my team. We squared around to bunt and the third baseman charged in. I saw an opening and I just went for it," Salinas, Jr. said. "I was just trying to get the crowd and the team going."

One pitch later, Pablo Ruiz brought Salinas, Jr. home with a sacrifice fly, tying the game up at 2-2.

The Doughboys intentionally walked Axmen third baseman Will Spears, bringing 5-foot-7 designated hitter JonJon Berring to the plate.

Berring followed with a single into center, loading the bases and setting the stage for Leach's heroics.

"It feels good to know one setback isn't the rest of history. I just flushed the past and focused on the future," Leach said. "This means a lot. This can get the ball rolling. I can see a big thing out of this."

On the mound, the Axmen, who hadn't given up an earned run since the ninth inning on Thursday, extended that stretch to 16.2 consecutive frames before Johnson City scored a run in the sixth.

Matt Mulhearn shined in his third start, tossing a season-high four scoreless innings. The right-hander struck out five, all looking, punching out four of the first nine Johnson City batters.

Brogan Beckner, Alex Henderson and Tyler Clayton surrendered only three hits across five innings in relief, helping force extras.

Jack Popolizio was credited with his first Appalachian League victory after pitching the 10th.

"It's always fun to win a game like that, especially after losing the game the same way last night," Kingsport manager Daren Brown said. "It's more fun to be on this end than it was last night. These guys have been working hard and it was just a matter of time for things to change for them."

The Axmen will look to ride the momentum and sweep the two-game set from the Johnson City Doughboys on Sunday. The seven-inning affair is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

All Kingsport Axmen games are broadcast here with a video stream available online for home games.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from June 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.