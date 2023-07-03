River Riders Take Down Flyboys in Rain-Shortened Contest

July 3, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders defeated the Greeneville Flyboys in six innings on Monday night by a final score of 3-0. Starting pitcher Baker Cox went the distance, as he did not allow a hit or a run and struck out ten.

E-Town struck for two in the first, as a single from Hayden Moore scored Trey Fenderson and a groundout from Austen Jaslove brought home Moore from second, giving the River Riders a 2-0 lead.

Cox allowed his first baserunner in the third, when Tristan Ellis walked with two outs, but the side was quickly erased by a groundout. The other free pass was issued by Cox to start the fourth, when Tyler Cerny got a base-on-balls. However, the side was retired with no issues.

The River Riders tacked on one more in the sixth, a Skylar King sacrifice fly allowed Jaslove to score from third, extending the lead to 3-0.

After the frame, the game went into a lightning delay before the skies opened up and the game was called after six full.

The two teams will meet on Tuesday at Pioneer Park, with first pitch set for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from July 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.