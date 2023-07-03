Kingsport Collects Series Sweep Over River Turtles

PULASKI, Va. - Before Sunday's game, Kingsport had not won a Sunday contest, nor had Pulaski won a game against the West division. Something had to give and give it did. Kingsport collected the series sweep, scoring in every inning to defeat the River Turtles on Seven-Inning Sunday by a final of 11-1.

Carson Queck got things started for Kingsport (12-12) in the first, doubling off the right-center field wall, scoring Cole Swift to give Kingsport the 1-0 lead. Kingsport then picked up another run in the second to make it 2-0.

Ricky Reeth collected his first Appy League hit and RBI in the same at-bat, and Mayes White brought home a run with an RBI hit-by-pitch, making it 4-0 through three innings. Kingsport scored their fifth run in the fourth as Andrew Citron hit the top of the wall, bouncing it over for his first homer of the season.

Pulaski (4-16) scored their lone run of the game in the fourth as Ethan Belk singled home Sam White to make it 5-1.

Kingsport picked up three more runs in the fifth, two on a Pulaski fielding error and the other on a wild pitch. With two frames to go, Kingsport led 8-1. But the scoring was not done there.

Ryan McCarthy got in on the action in the sixth, singling home Mike Mancini and Dominik Ramil, who picked up the save on the mound the day before, collected his first Appy League hit, scoring Deniel Ortiz, making it 10-1.

Kingsport picked up an insurance run on a Cole Swift groundout in the top of the seventh, scoring Payton Allen, who doubled earlier in the inning.

The Axmen received a good start from Brett Johnson who went four innings, giving up four hits, one run, issuing two walks and striking out four, but it would be Caleb Anderson who picked up his first win, pitching a scoreless frame in the process.

Pulaski's Andrew Steinhaus was hit with the loss, despite giving up one run through just one inning of work.

Kingsport returns home for a home-and-home with the Johnson City Doughboys on Monday First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

