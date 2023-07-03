Brett Blair, Trevor Hanselman Earn Appalachian League Weekly Honors

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The Appalachian League announced that Bluefield's Brett Blair (Stanford) and Johnson City's Trevor Hanselman (Florida A&M) were named the Player and Pitcher of the Week of June 26-July 2, respectively.

Blair, 20, earned Player of the Week honors after hitting .417 with two home runs and nine RBIs in seven games. He helped lead Bluefield to a 6-1 record last week. The Ridge Runners catcher/outfielder went 10-for-24 with a 1.200 OPS in his first week of action. He scored seven runs, stole three bases, walked twice and was hit by four pitches. Blair tied for the Appalachian League lead in home runs, RBI and total bases (16) last week. His 10 hits ranked second, and he also finished with a .533 on-base percentage and a .667 slugging percentage.

The Gainesville, Fla., native hit safely in each of his first six games and had at least one RBI in his first four last week. In his Appy League debut Tuesday in Bristol, Blair went 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs. He also scored twice, walked and stole two bases. Blair's second three-hit game came against Danville on Saturday, when he went 3-for-4 with two runs, a walk and a stolen base. Blair joined the Ridge Runners after his sophomore year at Stanford University. He appeared in two games for the Cardinal this past spring.

Hanselman, 20, earned Pitcher of the Week honors after he went 1-0 with 10 strikeouts and a 0.00 ERA. His 10 strikeouts were tied for the most in the Appalachian League last week. On Saturday in Burlington, Hanselman took a no-hitter into the fifth and struck out a season-high 10 over 6.1 innings. The Doughboys right-hander allowed three hits, two unearned runs and one walk. After walking the first batter he faced, Hanselman retired the next 12 hitters before a leadoff double in the fifth ended his no-hit bid. Hanselman finished the week with a 0.63 WHIP and a .136 batting average against.

The Tallahassee, Fla., product is 1-0 with a 8.16 ERA in four starts for Johnson City this summer with 17 strikeouts in 14.1 innings. Hanselman is in his second Appalachian League season after he made five starts for the Doughboys in 2022. Hanselman is committed to play at Florida A&M University in the fall after spending his first two years of college at East Tennessee State University. He made 12 appearances (one start) for the Buccaneers this past spring.

