River Riders Get Swept on Walk off from Johnson City

June 15, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Elizabethton River Riders News Release







JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders dropped their second game in a row on Wednesday against the Johnson City Doughboys, 14-11.

The Doughboys struck first in the first when Cody Miller scored on a throwing error after stealing third base. Elizabethton tied the game in the second when Skylar King came home on an RBI groundout.

Johnson City took the lead back in the third thanks to a pair of singles that each allowed a run to score, making it 3-1. However, the River Riders struck quickly afterward in the fourth, as a Hunter Porter single scored Carter Jagiela, and Porter then scored on a triple from Trey Fenderson, tying the game at three a piece.

E-Town then took the lead in the fifth on a run-scoring single from Jagiela, but it did not last long. The Doughboys rallied for four in their half of the frame, including a three-run home run by Logan Sutter to give JC the lead again, as it was 7-4 through five.

The River Rider offense then exploded for six runs in the seventh, including a game-tying three-run blast by Jagiela and a two-run double by Matty Wright. After another run in the eighth, it was 11-7 in favor of Elizabethton.

However, the game was far from over, as the Doughboys scored four in the eighth to tie the game, with the tying run scoring on a single by Christian Toledo. Johnson City then walked the River Riders off in the ninth on another three-run homer by Sutter, his second of the game.

The River Riders will begin a two-game series on Thursday night against the WhistlePigs from Princeton, with first pitch set for 6 p.m.

