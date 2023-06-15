Kingsport Breaks Through for First Win at Pioneer Park

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The streak is over. After a 13-4 loss to the Flyboys last night, the Axmen picked up their first win at Pioneer Park after previously going 0-7, picking up a 7-4 victory.

Things got started in the top of the second inning for the Axmen (4-4) as Riley Orr (Cleveland State CC) singled, then scored on an RBI single by Payton Allen (Houston). Carson Queck (Kansas State) then collected his first extra-base hit of the season scoring Allen. The next batter, Seth Farni (Ole Miss), singled in Queck to make it 3-0 Kingsport.

The Flyboys (3-5) immediately answered in the bottom of the second inning as Aden Hill (VCU) was plunked by a pitch to begin the inning. Hill then scored on an RBI single from his VCU teammate Casey Gibbs. Two batters later, Greeneville scored their second run on an RBI single by Johnny Pilla (SUNY Stony Brook). Ray Ortiz (NJIT) then tripled to left center field scoring Pilla to tie the game. Following that, Ortiz scored on a balk to give the Flyboys a 4-0 advantage.

After five shutdown innings, in the eighth inning, Kingsport tied the ballgame on an RBI fielder's choice from Corbin Shaw (Walters State CC) that scored Cole Swift (Radford).

Kingsport then grabbed the lead, scoring three runs in the top half of the ninth inning, after four consecutive walks were drawn as well as an RBI sacrifice fly by Corbin Shaw, making the game 7-4, where it would stay for good.

Brett Johnson then came on in relief of Ricky Reeth for Kingsport and closed the game down, securing both his first and the team's first save of the season.

In the middle innings, both Ricky Reeth (Notre Dame) for Kingsport and Colby Lipovsky (Bethune-Cookman) for Greeneville had multiple shutdown innings for their respective teams. Reeth turned in four innings of relief, giving up no runs, just two hits and three walks while striking out four en route to earning the win. Lipovsky, on the other hand, turned in 3 1/3 innings, giving up one hit, one earned run and three walks while striking out five.

For the Flyboys, Zachary Taylor (Morehead State) was hit with both a loss and a blown save.

Next up for the Axmen is a rematch of the 2022 Appalachian League Championship Game, as the Axmen welcome the Burlington Sock Puppets to Hunter Wright Stadium for 7 p.m. contests on both Thursday and Friday.

