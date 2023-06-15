Axmen Come Back to Earn Series Split with Flyboys

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Kingsport Axmen scored one run in the eighth inning and three in the ninth to erase a one-run deficit and defeat the Greeneville Flyboys, 7-4, on Wednesday.

Both teams traded runs early when the Axmen (4-4) scored three runs in the top of the second inning courtesy of RBI hits from Payton Allen, Carson Queck and Seth Farni. The Flyboys responded with four runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Casey Gibbs, Johnny Pilla and Ray Ortiz all picked up RBI hits for Greeneville.

The game remained 4-3 until the eighth inning when Colby Lipovsky, who had retired 10 of the first 11 batters he faced, gave up a single and issued back-to-back walks to load the bases for Kingsport. Zach Taylor came on in relief, but the Axmen tied the game on an RBI ground ball to third by Corbin Shaw.

Greeneville responded by loading the bases with one out in the bottom of the eighth. Axmen pitching coach Josh Warner was ejected from the game for arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Will Ferguson when he came out to meet with his pitcher Ricky Reeth. Reeth rallied following the ejection by producing a strikeout and a groundout to strand the runners. Reeth (1-1) was credited with the win after pitching four scoreless innings.

The defending champion Axmen scored three runs in the ninth when Taylor (0-1) gave up a single and issued four consecutive walks. Brett Johnson picked up the save in the bottom of the ninth.

Up next, Greeneville will hit the road for a six-game road trip against Bluefield, Danville and Bristol. First pitch for Thursday's game against the Ridge Runners is scheduled for 7 p.m. A link to listen to the game can be found on the Flyboys website.

