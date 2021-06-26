River Riders Drop Game One in Danville 6-5

DANVILLE, VA - The River Riders dropped the road opener 6-5 against the Danville Otterbots at American Legion Post 325 Field Saturday night. Left fielder DJ Sullivan (Florence-Darlington Tech) finished the game 2-for-3 with a triple and double.

The River Riders (10-10) scored three runs between the top of the third and fourth innings. Right fielder Garrison Berkley (TCU) walked to score first baseman Eli Young (Gateway). Third baseman Robin Fernandez (St. Thomas) grounded out to first to score center fielder Logan Sanders (Pima). Designated hitter Sam Thompson (TCU) led off the top of the fourth with a triple and scored on a wild pitch.

The Otterbots (10-10) began their comeback in the bottom of the fourth, scoring two runs on two RBI doubles by right fielder Morgan Colopy (Indiana) and shortstop Tyrell Brewer (Charleston Southern). In the bottom of the fifth one, one run was scored on a RBI single by Chenar Brown (Jackson State).

Danville captured the lead in the bottom of the sixth on a solo home run by Colopy and scored two runs on errors, 6-3 Otterbots.

Elizabethton staged a comeback in the top of the seventh, scoring two runs off RBI doubles by Sullivan and Fernandez.

The River Riders will conclude their six-game road trip tomorrow in Danville looking to split the series with the Otterbots before returning home to begin a four-game homestand. Fans can listen to the radio casts with the link below https://www.mlb.com/appalachian-league/elizabethton/fans/audio-listen-live

