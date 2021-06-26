Kingsport Comes up Short to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN - The Kingsport Axmen put the tying-run in scoring position and the go-ahead run on first, but the Axmen were unable to deliver a clutch hit.

Kingsport suffered a heartbreaking, 5-4, loss to the Johnson City Doughboys in front of 3,031 energetic fans Saturday evening at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

The Axmen (8-12) notched double-digit hits for the third time in the last four games, but with their backs against the wall in the ninth, the Doughboys (8-11-1) silenced the visitors.

Axmen designated hitter Hunter Fitz-Gerald rocked a one-out single into right. Two batters later, catcher Ben Rozenblum drew a walk with his team down to its final strike.

Johnson City's closer Andrew Ronne locked down the save, preventing Kingsport from rallying for the second straight night.

In the eighth inning, the Axmen loaded the bases off of Ronne, but the right-hander stranded all three runners.

Kingsport trailed, 2-0, after four innings but immediately responded to Johnson City's tally.

The Axmen scored four unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth, highlighted by back-to-back doubles for Rozenblum and Orlando Salinas, Jr. in the latter frame.

Fitz-Gerald tallied three hits, including an RBI single in the three-run fifth.

Johnson City regained the lead in the seventh, plating three to secure the victory.

Reigning Appalachian League Pitcher of the Week Peyton Carson pitched a season-high five innings, yielding just two runs, both unearned. The southpaw struck out four Doughboys and surrendered only three hits.

Kingsport wraps up its six-game road trip Sunday at 5:30 p.m. against the Johnson City Doughboys. Sunday's contest is slated for seven innings.

