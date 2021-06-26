Hogart's Home Run Powers Greeneville Past Burlington in Series Opener, 8-6

GREENEVILLE - Jonathan Hogart's two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning proved to be the difference-maker for Greeneville as the Flyboys tallied an 8-6 victory against the Sock Puppets on Saturday at Pioneer Park.

Greeneville (12-8) found some early offense against the Sock Puppets, scoring six runs through the opening four innings of the contest. Burlington would rally to tag the Greeneville bullpen for four runs in the final two innings of play before closing the door.

Will Saxton would make his fifth start of the season for Greeneville as he worked through five innings for the Flyboys. Saxton became just the second Greeneville starter to pitch past the fourth inning this season and the first since Connor Harris tossed five innings against Kingsport on June 10th.

Greeneville opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning as Tayler Aguilar would come around to score following a single from Emanuel Dean to make it 1-0. Burlington would knot the score in the third after completing a double steal with runners on first and third.

The Flyboys quickly regained the lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third as Homer Bush, Jr. scored following a Burlington error to make it 2-1. Jac Croom worked a walk with the bases loaded to increase the advantage to 3-1 and tally his first RBI of the night.

Chris Williams opened the fourth inning with a double and would be the first of five straight Greeneville batters to notch a hit against Sock Puppets starter Gabe Emmett. Trevor Austin, Aguilar, and Bush, Jr. each delivered run-scoring hits to increase the Flyboys' lead to 6-1.

Burlington countered with a run in the fifth inning to trim the deficit to 6-2 and kept the Greeneville offense off the scoreboard until the eighth inning. The Flyboys tallied just one hit to go along with two baserunners through the middle innings of the contest. The Sock Puppets scored two runs in the eighth to make it a 6-4 contest.

Austin sparked a two-out rally for Greeneville in the bottom of the frame by working a four-pitch walk. Hogart followed by sending his second home run of the season off the scoreboard to give the Flyboys an 8-4 lead. The Sock Puppets would not go down without a fight as they delivered a two-run home run in the ninth to make it 8-6 with only one out.

John Day would work into and out of trouble for Greeneville to strand a runner on base and secure the victory for Greeneville. Saxton improved to 2-0 on the season after yielding two runs and scattering six hits to go along with five strikeouts. Cal Lambert followed Saxton and tossed 1.2 scoreless innings of relief. Bush, Jr., Austin, Hogart, and Aguilar combined to account for nine of Greeneville's 12 hits in the contest.

Greeneville wraps up its four-game homestand with a 5:30 p.m. matchup against the Burlington Sock Puppets on Sunday, June 27th. Tickets are available by calling the Flyboys ticket office at 423-609-7400. Be sure to visit www.FlyboysBaseball.com for news, upcoming games, promotions, tickets, and more.

