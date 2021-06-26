Axmen Rally to Beat River Turtles

PULASKI, VA - The Kingsport Axmen got revenge.

The Axmen, who saw Pulaski erase a six-run difference eight days prior in Kingsport, spoiled the River Turtles' fireworks night Friday evening.

Kingsport overcame three different deficits, rallying to beat Pulaski, 10-8, in front of 2,503 fans inside Calfee Park.

The Axmen (8-11) scored four times in the eighth, highlighted by Dante Leach's go-ahead, two-run single.

Leach was thrown out at second on the play but that didn't deter Kingsport.

Nick Barnes followed with a walk before cleanup hitter Jordan Varela-Payne socked a two-out double, tacking on an insurance run.

Pulaski (10-9) brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, but Axmen right-hander Patrick Strawbridge put the finishing touches on his six-out save.

Leadoff man JonJon Berring and Leach each tallied three-hit performances, driving in three runs apiece.

The one-two punch sparked Kingsport's comeback effort.

Berring set the stage for Leach's heroics in the eighth, lining an RBI single into center to pull the visitors within one.

Earlier in the fifth, with the Axmen down, 5-2, Berring and Leach crushed back-to-back solo home runs on consecutive pitches. Berring's blast was his first of the summer, while Leach knocked his second homer over the 19-foot wall onto Pierce Avenue.

Rightfielder Connor Milton put Kingsport on the board with a two-run extra-base hit in the fourth, leveling the game at 2-2.

The Axmen matched a franchise-record 12 hits in the victory.

On the mound, Matt Mulhearn became the first Kingsport starter to pitch more than four innings in 2021. Mulhearn surrendered three earned runs across five frames while recording five strikeouts.

Southpaw Kyle Scrape (1-1) was credited with the win, allowing one run in 1.1 innings, before Strawbridge entered to earn his second save.

Kingsport wraps up its six-game road trip with a two-game set against the Johnson City Doughboys. The first leg of the series is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday with the finale set for 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

