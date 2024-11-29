River Dragons Top Zydeco 5-3

November 29, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







BATON ROUGE, LA - Jestin Somero scored twice and added an assist as the Columbus River Dragons finished off the season series against the Baton Rouge Zydeco with a road win Friday night.

Somero scored back-to-back goals just under four minutes apart midway through the second period, taking a 2-1 Columbus advantage to 4-1 and putting the Zydeco in a deficit from which they could not recover. His second goal, scored on a wrist shot from the right wing off the rush, would stand up for the game-winning goal.

Baton Rouge did not go quietly, managing to reduce the gap to 4-2 before Kirk Underwood scored a power play goal to make it 5-2 at 7:31 of the third period. Columbus native Jake Cox then put the Zydeco back within two goals at 9:22, but they could not score again.

Notes:

Somero (2-1-3) and Alex Storjohan (1-2-3) each posted three point games in the win.

Sammy Bernard won his fifth game of the season with 23 saves.

Columbus captured the season series 3-0-1, winning all three games on the road in Baton Rouge.

The River Dragons were shorthanded for a season-high nine times in the game, and went 8-for-9 on the penalty kill.

Columbus will now play at Mississippi at 7:05 ET on Saturday and 4:05 pm ET Sunday to round out the team's three-game road swing. The next River Dragons home game is Saturday, December 7 against the Sea Wolves at 7:05 pm. Tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

