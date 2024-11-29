Hat Tricks Push Past Prowlers 5-4 in Port Huron

November 29, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Gleb Bandurkin's game-winning goal five minutes into the third period nudged the Hat Tricks 5-4 by the Prowlers in Danbury's first trip to Port Huron since Apr. 15, 2024. The victory marked the Hat Tricks' second in three games and their first of a six-game road trip which started Wednesday, Nov. 27 in Binghamton.

Connor Woolley netted two goals while Vadim Frolov (1g, 1a) and Jacob Ratcliffe (2a) each had two points. Frankie McClendon made 33 saves for his first win of the season in his second start and defenseman Dustin Henning potted his first goal of the year against his former team. D-man Josh Labelle picked up his 100th FPHL point on Woolley's first goal.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.