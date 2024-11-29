Virostek, Vlasov Lead Bobcats to Third Straight Win

November 29, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WYTHEVILLE, VA - In their first home game in nearly 3 weeks, the Bobcats "Killer V's" teamed up to light up the scoresheet, while keeping the Hudson Valley Venom off of it in a dominant 4-0 Black Friday victory.

The Bobcats controlled the flow and pace of the game throughout the entire 60 minutes, dominating all 200 feet of ice and limiting the Venom's scoring chances to the outside.

Alex Norwinski got the party started on Youth Hockey Night, wiring home a wicked wrist shot past John Moriarty just over two minutes in. Norwinski found a shot that came from Danny Martin that was blocked and broke a Venom defender's stick, took advantage of the brief man advantage and the Blue Ridge, VA native put home his first of the year to put the Bobcats ahead 1-0.

One half of the Killer V's got in on the action to double the 'Cats lead just over seven minutes later. Vlasov scooped up a shot from Timur Gavrilovich that smacked off the pad of Moriarty and rifled it home for his 4th goal of the season and second of three points on the night.

Nick Stuckless remained red hot, blasting home a bomb of a one-timer just 12 seconds into a Bobcats power play a little over 6 minutes into the second period. Vlasov found Daniel Klinecky, who teed up Stuckless for the blast that tripled the Blue Ridge lead.

Devin Sanders powered home his fifth of the season for the exclamation point six minutes into the third period, with Hunter Virostek starting the play behind his own net and picking up his 4th assist of the season.

Virostek stopped all 30 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season.

The two teams wrap up the weekend and the month of November tomorrow night at 7:30PM at Hitachi Energy Arena on Hometown Heroes Night presented by Wythe Family Dentistry.

