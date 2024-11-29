Lobsters' Five-Game Win Streak Ends

November 29, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Athens Rock Lobsters saw their five-game winning streak come to an end Saturday night, falling 6-2 to the Carolina Thunderbirds in a hard-fought contest.

The Thunderbirds struck first midway through the opening period when Nate Keely netted his first goal of the season. Just four minutes later, Lane King doubled Carolina's lead, giving the home team a commanding 2-0 advantage heading into the first intermission.

Carolina picked up right where they left off in the second period, with Clay Keely scoring just 54 seconds in, ending starting goalie Josh Rosenzweig's night early. Backup Jack Bostedt stepped in but faced continued pressure as Jiri Pestuka ripped a shot past him at the 12-minute mark, extending the Thunderbirds' lead to 4-0.

The Thunderbirds added two more goals in the third period. Jan Salak snuck one past Bostedt early, and Danyk Drouin capped off Carolina's scoring nine minutes later with their sixth goal of the evening.

Athens showed resilience late in the game, breaking through in the third period. Riley Robertson got the Rock Lobsters on the board with a blistering slapshot from the point, and Troy Murray doubled the Rock Lobsters tally with just three seconds remaining, firing a rocket from the slot.

The Rock Lobsters (9-2-0, 22 pts) now turn their focus to their highly anticipated home opener at the brand-new Akins Ford Arena where they'll host the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Friday, Dec. 6, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. EST.

