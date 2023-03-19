River Dragons Sweep Weekend Set with Sea Wolves

COLUMBUS, GA - Chuck Costello's hat trick paced an offensive explosion for the Columbus River Dragons as they swept the three-game weekend series against the Mississippi Sea Wovles on Sunday with an 8-0 victory.

Alexander Jmaeff added two goals, and Cody Wickline tacked on three assists as the River Dragons scored twice in the first and second periods before potting four goals in the third to win going away.

Breandan Colgan made 23 saves to earn his seventh shutout of the season, extending his league record set earlier this season for most shutouts in a single FPHL season.

Micheal Greco (1-1-2) and Lane King (2 assists) also posted multi-point games in the victory. Adam Vannelli scored again for Columbus, extending his current goal-scoring streak to five consecutive games.

Columbus will now head to Delaware for a pair of games against the Thunder next week Friday and Saturday. The next River Dragons home games are April 7 and 8 against the Carolina Thunderbirds at 7:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

