FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

March 19, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







WATERTOWN WOLVES at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

BINGHAMTON COMPLETES WEEKEND SWEEP

by Brooks Hill

Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 7-4. Binghamton goes on to out-score their opposers 17-7 across the three games.

Binghamton scored early as Austin Thompson lit the lamp for the 24th time this season. Watertown tied the game at 1-1 late in the period, on a defensive miscue. Dakota Seaman was able to wack one past Riley McVeigh at the 15:10 mark. The game was tied at 1-1, but Binghamton led the shots on goal category 16-12.

The flood gates opened in the second period as both teams combined for seven goals. Tyler Gjurich was able to inch closer to the all-time goals record with his goal in the second period. Gavin yates added another, followed by a response by Watertown on their first power play of the day. The Wolves inched closer to 3-2, but then Don Olivieri would scored twice, extending the Black Bears lead to 5-2, the largest of the game.

Watertown responded with two quick goals from Don Carter Jr. and Trevor Lord. Lord's goal came on the power play with one second left on the clock, leaving the Black Bears with a sour taste in their mouths before heading to the locker room. Now up 5-4 after two periods.

Austin Thompson, in the third period, scored the only Black Bears power play goal on the night. Thompson's second of the night gave the Black Bears another insurance goal in the final 12 minutes of the game. Rookie, Andrew Logar, was able to score his first-ever professional goal a minute later a centering pass from Everett Thompson, extending the lead again to three. Binghamton was able to shut the door in the third, as McVeigh mad 25 saves on the night. Black Bears win 7-4.

The Black Bears will hit the road next weekend to take on the Motor City Rockers. Binghamton will return home on March 31st for the annual Sock Out Cancer Night against Elmira, and First Responder Night against Columbus on April 1st. The annual Heart Cup game will take place at 3:30p.m. that afternoon before the Black Bears take the ice.

MOTOR CITY ROCKERS at CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS

ROCKERS TAKE DOWN CAROLINA 5-4 TO WIN SEASON SERIES

by Brett Wiseman

Winston-Salem, NC - The Motor City Rockers outlasted the Carolina Thunderbirds after a wacky third period to take a 5-4 victory and 4-3 win in the season series home with them to Fraser, MI. Carolina tried all they had, outshooting the Rockers by a whopping count of 59-29, but ultimately fell short on Pucks and Paws day in front of a crowd of better than 2,600 inside the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

The Rockers didn't control much of the play throughout, but were carried by timely scoring, solid defense and elite goaltending. Motor City blocked countless Carolina shots, and Blake Scott was a brick wall through the first two periods.

Derek Makimaa had the first two goals for the Rockers, one in the first and another in the second. Scott Coash added the third marker, and his first of two on the afternoon, moments later.

The Thunderbirds went to the drawing board in the intermission, and an injured Blake Scott did not come out for the final frame. Trevor Babin came in cold off the bench and was quickly greeted by a swarming group of Thunderbirds.

Jan Salak tipped the first goal of the period home to cut the lead to 3-1. Moments later, Gus Ford tipped home a pass from John Buttitta to cut the lead to 3-2. The goal was Ford's 39th of the season, and his 100th point, becoming the first Thunderbird ever to reach that plateau.

Jacob Schnapp followed with a redirect in front to tie the game at 3, all in the first half of the final frame. Declan Conway responded 3 minutes later with a power play goal to make it 4-3 Motor City.

Joe Kennedy got the Thunderbirds back off the mat with another counterpunch, sniping home a wrist shot four minutes after Conway's goal to tie the game at 4. Coash put home his second goal of the game with just 65 seconds remaining for the game winner.

Carolina finishes their five game homestand at 2-3 and now head on their only trip of the season to First Arena in Elmira, NY for a two-game set with the Mammoth.

MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

COSTELLO NETS HAT TRICK, COLGAN EARNS SHUTOUT IN 8-0 WIN

Jmaeff Scores Twice, Wickline Adds Three Assists to Sweep Weekend

by Tom Callahan

Columbus, GA - Chuck Costello's hat trick paced an offensive explosion for the Columbus River Dragons as they swept the three-game weekend series against the Mississippi Sea Wovles on Sunday with an 8-0 victory.

Alexander Jmaeff added two goals, and Cody Wickline tacked on three assists as the River Dragons scored twice in the first and second periods before potting four goals in the third to win going away.

Breandan Colgan made 23 saves to earn his seventh shutout of the season, extending his league record set earlier this season for most shutouts in a single FPHL season.

Micheal Greco (1-1-2) and Lane King (2 assists) also posted multi-point games in the victory. Adam Vannelli scored again for Columbus, extending his current goal-scoring streak to five consecutive games.

Columbus will now head to Delaware for a pair of games against the Thunder next week Friday and Saturday. The next River Dragons home games are April 7 and 8 against the Carolina Thunderbirds at 7:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

Colgan Stonewalls Sea Wolves 8-0

by Nick Roesch

Columbus, GA -The Mississippi Sea Wolves threw 23 shots on net Sunday afternoon, but they were unable to solve opposing goaltender Breandan Colgan in an 8-0 loss to the Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus Civic Center.

Much like they did earlier in the weekend series, the River Dragons continued their tradition of scoring in pairs. The first period saw Alex Jmaeff and Chuck Costello team up for a 2-0 Columbus lead. Jmaeff's tally came after 28 seconds on the team's first power play of the game.

Columbus put up another double in the second period, making it a 4-0 game with credit to Adam Vannelli and Alex Storjohann.

The River Dragons finished strong with a four-goal final stanza. Michael Greco started the scoring in the final stretch at 6:09. Chuck Costello struck twice for a hat trick against his former team, while Alex Jmaeff logged his second of the matchup.

Infractions were another deciding factor against the Sea Wolves, as their penalty kill unit went to work 10 times on 33 penalty minutes.

The Sea Wolves continue their streak of road games this Friday, March 24 with the opener of a two-game series against the Danbury Hat Tricks. Puck drop is slated for 6:30pm Central Time at Danbury Ice Arena in Connecticut.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.