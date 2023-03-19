Black Bears Win 7-4 over Watertown

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 7-4. Binghamton goes on to out-score their opposers 17-7 across the three games.

Binghamton scored early as Austin Thompson lit the lamp for the 24th time this season. Watertown tied the game at 1-1 late in the period, on a defensive miscue. Dakota Seaman was able to wack one past Riley McVeigh at the 15:10 mark. The game was tied at 1-1, but Binghamton led the shots on goal category 16-12.

The flood gates opened in the second period as both teams combined for seven goals. Tyler Gjurich was able to inch closer to the all-time goals record with his goal in the second period. Gavin yates added another, followed by a response by Watertown on their first power play of the day. The Wolves inched closer to 3-2, but then Don Olivieri would scored twice, extending the Black Bears lead to 5-2, the largest of the game.

Watertown responded with two quick goals from Don Carter Jr. and Trevor Lord. Lord's goal came on the power play with one second left on the clock, leaving the Black Bears with a sour taste in their mouths before heading to the locker room. Now up 5-4 after two periods.

Austin Thompson, in the third period, scored the only Black Bears power play goal on the night. Thompson's second of the night gave the Black Bears another insurance goal in the final 12 minutes of the game. Rookie, Andrew Logar, was able to score his first-ever professional goal a minute later a centering pass from Everett Thompson, extending the lead again to three. Binghamton was able to shut the door in the third, as McVeigh mad 25 saves on the night.

The Black Bears will hit the road next weekend to take on the Motor City Rockers. Binghamton will return home on March 31st for the annual Sock Out Cancer Night against Elmira, and First Responder Night against Columbus on April 1st. The annual Heart Cup game will take place at 3:30p.m. that afternoon before the Black Bears take the ice.

