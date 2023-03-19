Colgan Stonewalls Sea Wolves 8-0

Columbus, GA - The (14-29-4) Mississippi Sea Wolves threw 23 shots on net Sunday afternoon, but they were unable to solve opposing goaltender Breandan Colgan in an 8-0 loss to the (36-8-4) Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus Civic Center.

Much like they did earlier in the weekend series, the River Dragons continued their tradition of scoring in pairs. The first period saw Alex Jmaeff and Chuck Costello team up for a 2-0 Columbus lead. Jmaeff's tally came after 28 seconds on the team's first power play of the game.

Columbus put up another double in the second period, making it a 4-0 game with credit to Adam Vannelli and Alex Storjohann.

The River Dragons finished strong with a four-goal final stanza. Michael Greco started the scoring in the final stretch at 6:09. Chuck Costello struck twice for a hat trick against his former team, while Alex Jmaeff logged his second of the matchup.

Infractions were another deciding factor against the Sea Wolves, as their penalty kill unit went to work 10 times on 33 penalty minutes.

The Sea Wolves continue their streak of road games this Friday, March 24 with the opener of a two-game series against the Danbury Hat Tricks. Puck drop is slated for 6:30pm Central Time at Danbury Ice Arena in Connecticut.

