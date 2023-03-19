Rockers Take Down Carolina 5-4 to Win Season Series

The Motor City Rockers outlasted the Carolina Thunderbirds after a wacky third period to take a 5-4 victory and 4-3 win in the season series home with them to Fraser, MI. Carolina tried all they had, outshooting the Rockers by a whopping count of 59-29, but ultimately fell short on Pucks and Paws day in front of a crowd of better than 2,600 inside the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

The Rockers didn't control much of the play throughout, but were carried by timely scoring, solid defense and elite goaltending. Motor City blocked countless Carolina shots, and Blake Scott was a brick wall through the first two periods.

Derek Makimaa had the first two goals for the Rockers, one in the first and another in the second. Scott Coash added the third marker, and his first of two on the afternoon, moments later.

The Thunderbirds went to the drawing board in the intermission, and an injured Blake Scott did not come out for the final frame. Trevor Babin came in cold off the bench and was quickly greeted by a swarming group of Thunderbirds.

Jan Salak tipped the first goal of the period home to cut the lead to 3-1. Moments later, Gus Ford tipped home a pass from John Buttitta to cut the lead to 3-2. The goal was Ford's 39th of the season, and his 100th point, becoming the first Thunderbird ever to reach that plateau.

Jacob Schnapp followed with a redirect in front to tie the game at 3, all in the first half of the final frame. Declan Conway responded 3 minutes later with a power play goal to make it 4-3 Motor City.

Joe Kennedy got the Thunderbirds back off the mat with another counterpunch, sniping home a wrist shot four minutes after Conway's goal to tie the game at 4. Coash put home his second goal of the game with just 65 seconds remaining for the game winner.

Carolina finishes their five game homestand at 2-3 and now head on their only trip of the season to First Arena in Elmira, NY for a two-game set with the Mammoth.

