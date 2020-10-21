River Dragons Sign ECHLer Bennett to Contract for 20-21 Season; 4 Players Released

Forward Shane Bennett with the Fayetteville Marksmen

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are excited to announce the signing of forward Shane Bennett to the team for the 2020-21 season.

Bennett finished the 19-20 season with the Kansas City Mavericks of the ECHL where he appeared in five games and was a +2 rating. He was called up to KC from the Quad City Storm of the SPHL where he played for two seasons appearing in 68 games and amassing 54 points (24G-30A). His other SPHL stops include Fayetteville and Mississippi.

"I'm really excited to be a part of the River Dragons organization" Bennett said. "I've heard nothing but great things about the organization as a whole and it's going to be a fun group of guys to play with out on the ice this season."

Hailing from Grand Island, NY, Bennett stayed local to the northeast for much of his junior and college career, starting out with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres in the OJHL for two seasons before moving to Canada and joining the Milton IceHawks of the same league. While in Milton, Bennett thrived becoming a first team all-star selection in 2012-13 and a second team all-star selection in 2013-14. In 105 games skated in Milton over two years he totaled 164 points (81G-83A).

That hot streak would continue into his final junior eligible season when Bennett played for Halton in the GMHL and scored 53 goals and 55 assists in just 30 games and was named the GMHL season MVP in the 2014-15 season.

"I'm very excited to have Shane joining our team" player/assistant coach Jay Croop said. "From other players and scouts that I talk to he's going to be a big pickup for us offensively and he's definitely a championship-caliber player. We're always looking to bring guys like that in and do well."

Bennett spent one year at SUNY-Cortland and then debuted as a professional in the 2017-18 season with the Fayetteville Marksmen and Mississippi RiverKings where he split 55 games and totaled 37 points (17G-20A).

The River Dragons are excited to bring in some heavy firepower in Bennett to the offensive ranks.

As the team continues to add and prepare for the 2020-21 season, the roster has been trimmed further. The River Dragons today have released forwards Anton Lennartsson, Ryan Alves (re-acquired due to Motor City's elective dormancy), Mike Chemello and defenseman Oleg Shypitsyn.

