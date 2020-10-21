FPHL Sets Tentative Start Date for December

October 21, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danville Dashers News Release





Syracuse, New York - We have a big announcement to make--- it's go time.

The Federal Prospects Hockey League has officially announced that the 2020-21 season will commence on Friday, December 18th. In a time and place where Covid-19 has left many sports leagues and teams in doubt, the return to semi-(and safe)-normalcy for fans of the FPHL will no doubt serve as a breath of fresh air.

The season will take place from December to April, with a 46-game schedule ending in the third weekend of the latter month, followed by a playoff series to determine the league's champion.

It was also announced that, due to Covid-19, our friends at the Delaware Thunder and our new friends with the Motor City Rockers have elected to go dormant for the season, and will resume play in 2021-22 along with the league's newest team located in Bloomington, IL.

Later this week the FPHL will conduct a dispersal draft, and players not signed by any of the eight remaining teams will become free agents for the 2020-2021 season, with the players listed on their respective team's 25-man protected list returning to their team next season.

You can read the full media release from the FPHL, here: https://www.federalhockey.com/news/breaking-news-fphl-announces-tentative-starting-da

From all of us here at the Dashers, we're so excited to get back to hockey and hope to get to see you all during the 2020-21 season. We'll have more information on safety protocols, roster changes, the dispersal draft, and more right here on our website, and on the Dashers' social media account.

To quote the great Lazlo Holmes: "As they say in hockey, let's do that hockey."

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.