FPHL Announces Tentative Starting Date

October 21, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)





Syracuse, NY - Commissioner Don Kirnan announced today that the Federal Prospects Hockey League, (FPHL) will commence play on Friday December 18th, 2020 with Eight teams playing a 46-game schedule ending the third weekend in April followed by a playoff series to determine a Champion.

COVID-19 has made it difficult for sports teams to compete, however, we have all been watching, reading and listening and feel now is the time that we can operate in a safe environment. Our priority is to keep our players and fans safe while enjoying the game we all love.

The Delaware Thunder and the Motor City Rockers have elected to go dormant due to COVID-19 and will resume play in the 2021-2022 season along with Bloomington, IL. The FPHL will conduct a dispersal draft this week, players not selected by any of the eight remaining teams will become free agents for the 2020-2021 season, all those who were on the team's 25 man protected list will revert back to their original team at the conclusion of the season.

We are excited to finally get started and look forward to a great season of FPHL hockey.

