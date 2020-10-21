River Dragons Bring Preston Kugler Back for 20-21 Season; Trade 2 to Danville

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are thrilled to announce the return of defenseman Preston Kugler for the 2020-21 season.

Kugler split time between Watertown and Columbus last season after he was acquired via trade in December 2019. While in Columbus he appeared in 18 games and had four assists and brought toughness to the blue line with 73 penalty minutes.

"Kugs is an incredible teammate with a lot of fire in him" player assistant Coach Jay Croop said. "We love having him in the room and on the ice. He brings a great physical presence and loves to work hard and get at it."

Kugler will be entering his third year as a professional with previous stops in Danville (FPHL) and Evansville (SPHL) also on his resume. The Florida native will be looking to build on the chemistry developed last season and combine it with the new bodies being brought in to shore up some defensive gaps the team is wanting to fix.

The Columbus River Dragons are excited to bring Kugler back into the fold as we load up for the 2020-21 season which will tentatively start on December 18th.

With all the players on the roster at this time, the River Dragons have made a trade with the Danville Dashers sending forward Tim Santopoalo (re-acquired after Motor City's elective dormancy) and goaltender Cody Karpinski in exchange for financial considerations.

