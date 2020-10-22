River Dragons Select Three Players in Delaware/Motor City Dispersal Drafts

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons have acquired the rights to three players for the 2020-21 season via the dispersal drafts of the Motor City Rockers and Delaware Thunder who have both elected to go dormant for the season.

With the first overall selection in the Delaware dispersal draft, the River Dragons selected Taylor Cutting. Cutting is a fourth year pro with time spent in Sweden and FPHL stops in Danville and Delaware. Cutting brings an element of toughness to the Columbus roster as he averages 6.3 PIMs per game as a professional, including a season of 256 PIMs in 20 games in Sweden's Division 3.

With the 15th overall selection in the Delaware dispersal draft, Columbus selected forward Nathan Pelligra. Pelligra is going into this third professional season and is a frequent shuttler between the FPHL and SPHL. In his young pro career he has seen time in Danville, Elmira, Battle Creek and Delaware (prior to dormancy) in the FPHL and Quad City and Peoria in the SPHL. Pelligra is classified as a rookie despite his many stops with only 50 professional games played, something the River Dragons have identified as a need this year.

The River Dragons passed in the third and final round of the Delaware dispersal draft.

With the second overall pick in the Motor City dispersal draft the River Dragons selected defenseman Dante Suffredini. Suffredini was set to make his pro debut with the Motor City Rockers before their dormancy and was an alum of both UMass-Boston (NCAA D-III) and Trine University (NCAA-DIII and ACHA D2). His junior hockey career was spent mostly in the NAHL with stops in the Soo, Janesville and Johnstown.

The FPHL season is tentatively scheduled to start December 18th.

