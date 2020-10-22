Goaltender Peter Di Salvo Signs With Danbury

Danbury's goaltending position just got a whole lot deeper.

Days after re-signing one of last year's most valuable additions in Dillon Kelley, the Hat Tricks have signed veteran netminder Peter Di Salvo for the 2020-21 season. Di Salvo recorded a 9-14-3 record for the SPHL's Quad City Storm last season with some impeccable numbers: a .925 save percentage, 2.50 goals against average and a pair of shutouts.

Di Salvo has an impressive resume under his belt. After playing junior hockey with the OHL's Barrie Colts and collegiate hockey with Canada's Acadia University, Di Salvo has played seven seasons at the pro level. He has spent the majority of his time in the SPHL, with six call-ups to the ECHL and even two stints in the Australian hockey league with the Perth Thunder.

"We are excited to have Peter as a part of the Danbury family," said head coach Anthony Bohn. "We feel with his wealth of playing experience and his internal drive to always compete and be the best he can be, it's a great mix for our group!"

The Hat Tricks now have three rostered goaltenders for the 2020-21 season, including Di Salvo, Kelley and rookie Cody Foster.

Danbury is expected to release upcoming ticket information and scheduling for the 2020-21 season shortly. The team will be hosting a virtual meet-and-greet with new head coach Anthony Bohn Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 1pm on their Youtube channel.

