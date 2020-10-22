Dashers Acquire New, Familiar Faces in Dispersal Draft

October 22, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danville Dashers News Release





Danville, IL - The Danville Dashers are excited to announce the acquisition of the contracts of four players in the 2020 Dispersal Draft.

If you read our last article or have been following along with the season, you've seen that the FPHL has a number of teams on hold for this season, and thus will be playing with less teams than expected. With the players on these teams, they have now been dispersed and drafted by the remaining clubs, to allow them to play ahead of the upcoming season.

If they are on the Designated List of their team, they will be returning to their team the next season, in order to allow those clubs to retain their roster integrity despite the circumstances with Covid-19.

In this year's Dispersal draft, the Dashers have selected to obtain four players- Justin Scott, Darius Davidson, Charlie Pens Jr., and Marc Anthony Simonetta.

Scott joins the Dashers from the on-hold Motor City Rockers. Most recently Scott, the 30-year old forward out of Detroit, Michigan, played with the Calumet Wolverines, tallying 23 points in 21 games from 2015-17 with the side. Scott attended Finlandia University and played in the NCAA Division III from 2011-2015.

The Dashers also obtained Darius Davidson, a 24-year-old forward out of Surrey, B.C., Canada. The right-hander comes to the Dashers from the Delaware Thunder after spending last season shifting between the SPHL, and the FPHL. Davidson was a Division 1 player with American International College, tallying 20 points in two seasons with them after featuring with the Surrey Eagles, tallying a massive 63 points season in 2016-17.

Also featuring on the Dashers' list of newest players is Charlie Pens Jr. Dashers fans will remember Pens Jr. The 32-year-old from Newark, Delaware comes back to the Dashers after featuring many a solid showing in 19 games for the side back in 2018-19. A favorite of many fans in the city, Pens Jr. will be welcomed back with open arms by all at the Dashers organization, and in Danville.

The final acquisition on our list will also be a name familiar to Dashers' fans as the team selected Marc-Anthony Simonetta to join the squad as well. Simonetta played against the Dashers in a few of his 18 games last season with the Delaware Thunder, in which he tallied 19 total points, with 15 assists and 4 goals. Simonetta, a native of Bolton, Ontario, Canada, is a left-handed forward, and at 23-year-old has played in the PJCHL, and Swedish leagues in addition to the FPHL. In the PJCHL, he tallied a total of 134 points in 81 games, in addition to 23 points in 24 playoff games with the Caledon Golden Hawks.

The Dashers are excited to welcome the new and returning faces, and can't wait to get the season underway in early December. Stay tuned to our website and our social media channels for more information regarding the Dashers roster, schedule, training camps, merchandise, and more.

