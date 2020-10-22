Prowlers Select Four in Dispersal Draft

The Port Huron Prowlers are proud to announce the selection of four players in the Delaware/Motor City dispersal draft.

In round one, the Prowlers selected goaltender Anthony Pupplo from Delaware. Immediately following the draft, Pupplo was traded to the Watertown Wolves in exchange for forward Joe Deveny. Deveny posted 21 goals and 26 assists in 39 games for the Wolves last season. He also played four years of NCAA D-III hockey at SUNY-Canton where he registered 35 goals and 30 assists in 89 games. Deveny captained his team his senior year.

"We couldn't say no to this trade. Joe is such a talented guy and his numbers don't lie," said head coach Joe Pace. "He has terrific leadership qualities and be a great mentor for the younger guys in the room."

The Prowlers selected forward Joel Brask in round two from Delaware. Brask is currently playing for Warkis in II-divisioona this season in Finland. He's tallied five goals and five assists in six games so far this year.

"Joel has dominated any league he's played in. He loves to shoot the puck and score goals which is something I love to see," Pace said. "We were happy to see him still on the board when our pick in the second round came up and it was a no-brainer to take him."

In round three, the Prowlers selected Mathias Tellstrom. Tellstrom is a current Michigan native who split time last season between Kalix HC in Sweden and Dunkerque in France. He registered two goals and five assists in 15 games in Sweden and two assists in 11 games in France.

"Mathias is a big power forward who has no problem knocking guys off the puck and using his skillset to create offensive chances," Pace commented. "He will be a great player for depth this season."

In the final round of the draft, the Prowlers selected Cody Williams from Motor City. Williams was a member of Evry-Viry in France last season notching 13 goals and 18 assists in 18 games. He played four years of college hockey split between ACHA and ACHA II at the University of Las Vegas tallying 99 goals and 92 assists in 125 games between both leagues.

"Cody is a terrific offensive player. He has speed, a nice set of hands and a great wrist shot," Pace said. "He's always in the right place at the right time and he'll be a great addition to our forward group."

The rights of the players selected in the dispersal draft will revert to the team they were chosen from for the 2021-22 FPHL season.

