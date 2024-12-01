River Dragons Score Five Unanswered to Beat Sea Wolves

December 1, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







Kyle Moore led the way with a goal and two assists as the Columbus River Dragons beat the Mississippi Sea Wolves 5-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Mississippi built a 2-0 lead less than five minutes into the game on goals from Brendan Hussey and Tanner Coleman, but that turned out to be the high-water mark for the Sea Wolves.

Alexander Jmaeff responded for Columbus at 6:48 of the first period, getting the River Dragons back within a goal by the end of the first period.

The River Dragons tied it in the second on Ryan Hunter's first goal of the season, and then poured on three more in the third period from Ryan Galvin, Moore, and Cody Wickline to wrap the scoring.

Sammy Bernard made a season-high 43 saves for the win as the River Dragons improved to 7-0 on the road this season.

The same two teams rematch next weekend, playing in Mississippi Friday and then back in Columbus on Saturday night at 7:05 pm ET. Tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.