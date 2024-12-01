Six-Game Winning Streak Comes to an End as River Dragons Win 5-3

December 1, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







The Zydeco lose their first game in 21 days as they fall to the Columbus River Dragons by a final score of 5-3.

It was a decent start to the game for the Zydeco as they carried a majority of the play in the first and even got reward with the game's first goal. Brodie Thornton started the rush and cashed in on a Dmitry Kuznetsov pass to put the Zydeco ahead 1-0. Just before the end of the period, the River Dragons' Storjohann was able to find the back of the net on the powerplay to tie things up at one.

The second period was pretty much all Columbus as the Zydeco found themselves in penalty trouble throughout the period. Columbus would tally three times before the halfway point of the period on goals from Daae, and two from Jestin Somero. The Zydeco found some life as they got a powerplay goal from Tyler Larwood heading to the net and Kuznetsov's shot happened to deflect off of his body and beat and confused Bernard to cut the River Dragons lead in half 4-2.

Columbus kicked off scoring in the third period with Kirk Underwood scoring his 2nd powerplay goal in as many nights against the Zydeco to make it 5-3. As per usual, the Zydeco would not back down. Jake Cox picked up his 4th of the season as he collected a rebound in the slot and his shot made its way through a maze of players and through the legs of Sammy Bernard.

That would be as close as the Zydeco would get, and they drop the game 5-3. The powerplay finished 1/7, and the penalty kill would go 3/5. Bailey Stephens made 27 stops in his first regulation loss of the season.

Baton Rouge's record will move to 12-4-0-1 and they finish out this four game week tomorrow night in Monroe. You can catch the game on YouTube for that contest. Puck drop is at 7:00, and pre-game show starts at 6:30.

