Sea Wolves Score Early, Can't Hold on in 5-2 Loss

December 1, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, MS - The Sea Wolves came into a Sunday afternoon game looking for a winning formula after struggling out of the gate. Having pulled to within a goal last night the importance of starting on time was not lost on Mississippi.

Just 2:24 into the game Brendan Hussey blasted a shot from the far side past Sammy Bernard that hit the back of the net to give the Sea Wolves a 1-0 early lead. Though the call had to be reviewed and was shown to be correct Mississippi rode the momentum and buried another 2:15 later after a scramble in front of the net Tanner Coleman found the rebound and tucked it behind Bernard for a 2-0 lead for the Sea Wolves. The second goal of the game appeared to awaken Columbus as they came back rifling shot after shot before a pass across the front of the net from Kyle Moore to Alex Jmaeff was tucked past Samuel Best at 6:48 to take the lead down to 2-1.

It took a full period ten minutes and one second for the next goal to find the back of the net and it was Columbus Ryan Hunter as Noah Hippolyte-Smith was tied up with a Columbus defenseman that everyone thought was coming to blows, the River Dragons sent a stretch pass down the ice to Hunter who was able to beat Best to tie the game at 2-2.

Columbus continued to pour on the pressure in the third as Ryan Galvin scored just 3:29 into the period. Kyle Moore and Cody Wickline added insurance markers late to give Columbus a 5-2 win.

Best stopped 30 of 35 in the loss.

The Sea Wolves return to the Coliseum next Friday night at 7:05 pm to take on the Columbus River Dragons again. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster, the Ticketmaster app, or by stopping by the box office.

