Zydeco Pull out 3rd Win of the Week 7-4 over Monroe

December 1, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Finally, the Thanksgiving Week of games is over for the Baton Rouge Zydeco. They win their 3rd game and earn 7 of a possible 12 points as they take down the Moccasins 7-4.

It was all Zydeco in the first period as they started the scoring just 1:50 into the hockey game as Elijah Wilson cleaned up the Szabad rebound for his 12th of the season. MJ Graham would score his first of the year as he was knocked into Ekholm-Rosen and Jackson Bond followed up with a shot that deflected off of Graham and in before the net had come off its pegs. They would close out the period with a goal from Gehrig Lindberg, his 2nd in as many games against these Moccasins. He was given time and space, and he walked in a wired a shot just inside the near post.

The second period saw the Zydeco continue to push the Moccasins around as Dmitry Kuznetsov potted his 8th of the year. After a goalie change, the Moccasins seemed to wake up. They generated more and more opportunities and finally were rewarded with two straight goals from Cunningham and Stevens to cut the Zydeco lead in half.

Declan Conway would score a goal to make it a one goal lead, but the goal was taken away as the Moccasins had too many men on the ice. The Zydeco would get their three-goal lead back thanks to Ryan Kleber, but Monroe would strike once more from Conway to make it 5-3. Before the end of the period, Ryo Namiki would score his very first goal in the FPHL and the period would end 6-3.

Period three seemed to settle down a bit on both sides as the two teams traded goals. The Moccasins got a powerplay strike from Rex Moe to make it 6-4, but just 47 seconds after that Elijah Wilson would get his 13th of the year to seal the game for the Zydeco.

Baton Rouge's record will improve to 12-4-0-1 and they have a 6-point cushion between themselves and the second place Carolina Thunderbirds. The Zydeco will head to North Carolina next Friday to take on those Thunderbirds. You can catch the game on YouTube for that contest. Puck drop is at 6:35, and pre-game show starts at 6:15.

