River Dragons Pull out 4-3 Shootout Win over Delaware

COLUMBUS, GA - Adam Vannelli scored in the sixth round of the shootout to give the Columbus River Dragons a 4-3 victory over the visiting Delaware Thunder on Sunday afternoon.

Columbus opened the scoring in the second period with goals 11 seconds apart from Josh Pietrantonio and Alexander Jmaeff before the Thunder rallied to take a 3-2 lead by the midpoint of the third period.

The River Dragons would tie the game late thanks to Austin Daae's 15th goal of the season at 18:32. Daae was hovering just outside the pack during a goalmouth scramble when the puck came loose. He pounced on it, moving quickly to his left before shooting the puck over sprawling Delaware netminder Jacob Gnidziejko for the game-tying goal.

After Jacob Kelly and Danila Milushkin traded goals in the first three rounds of the shootout, Vannelli scored with a backhand move to the stick side of Gnidziejko for the victory. The win was the first for Columbus in a shootout this season.

The River Dragons play just once this week, a Friday night road contest against the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Columbus returns home March 3 and 4 against the Binghamton Black Bears. Tickets are on sale now for all remaining River Dragons home games via the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

