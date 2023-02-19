River Dragons Post 9-0 Win on Sold-Out Military Appreciation Night

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons celebrated Military Appreciation Night with the team's first-ever sellout crowd and a 9-0 victory over the Delaware Thunder on Saturday night.

The crowd of 7,364 - many of them active duty military and veterans - were treated to an offensive explosion featuring a four-goal performance from Thomas Aldworth and a 28-save shutout plus an assist from Christian Pavlas.

Kirk Underwood and Jay Croop also scored twice in the game, and six River Dragons posted multi-point efforts in the win. Saturday marked the second time this season Columbus has scored nine goals in a game, matching its third-highest goal output of the year.

Columbus also finished the game 2-for-5 on the power play while its top-ranked penalty kill finished the game 8-for-8.

The same two teams go right back at it Sunday afternoon at 4:30 pm at the Columbus Civic Center. The AirForce Heating and Air pregame show kicks off at 4 pm on the Columbus River Dragons Broadcast Network.

