Elmira Falls Short, Lose 2-1

Elmira, NY - The Elmira Mammoth took on the Watertown Wolves for the 2nd time in 3 days, but this time were back at First Arena. This game took some extra hockey but in overtime Samuel Hrabcak scored the game winner to give Watertown a 2-1 win.

The Mammoth looked to pick up where they left off while in Watertown. Just under 3 minutes in the first period Richard McCartney centered a pass into the low slot for Dalton Anderson to bury top shelf over Gregory Hussey, Luke Richards also received an assist on the goal.

The rest of the first period would be back and forth with both teams earning some grade A opportunities. The Mammoth outshot the Wolves 11 to 6 after period 1. They would head into the locker room with a 1-0 lead over Watertown.

The 2nd period would be more of the same, both teams had opportunities, but the goaltenders were up to the task. The 2nd period would end in the same way the first did with a 1-0 lead in favor of Elmira.

Watertown picked up the pressure in the 3rd period. With just 5 minutes left to play Matthias Tellstrom knotted things up at 1. Don Carter Jr. earned the assist on the power play goal.

This game would then head to overtime, after some incredible saves by Thomas Proudlock and Greg Hussey, Watertown would break the tie to give themselves a 2-1 win. Samuel Hrabcak found the game winner and Trevor Lord and Fabian Lehner each earned assists.

The Mammoth earned 1 point in the standings and will be on the road next week to take on the Motor City Rockers.

