Black Bears Cruise to Victory in Elmira

February 19, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Elmira - The Binghamton Black Bears cruised to a victory over the Elmira Mammoth 4-1 on Saturday. Nikita Ivashkin led the way for Binghamton with 2 goals and an assist. Jeremie Forget picked up his 2nd victory of the season in between the pipes, stopping 30 of 31 shots from the Mammoth.

Binghamton looked to impose their will onto Elmira early in the contest. The Black Bears put 23 shots up in the opening period, but Binghamton had no goals to show for it. Neither side was able to convert on their power play opportunities during the opening frame. 0-0, but all signs pointed in favor of Binghamton.

Ivashkin got the scoring started in the second, as he would deflected a puck out of the air, into the Mammoth net. Binghamton would then kill off a penalty and JT Walters blasted his 2nd goal of the season, doubling the Black Bear lead just over the halfway point of the game. Austin Thompson continued his good-playing by taking a hit in the process of making a cross-ice pass to Ivashkin, setting him help for his 2nd goal of the night. Binghamton led 3-0 at the second period break.

Binghamton was not finished yet. 41 seconds into the final period, Josh Newberg would poke a Tyson Kirkby rebound into the net, silencing the Elmira crowd on the first shift of the period. Elmira started the third period with a little more offense, peppering Jermie Forget with shots early. Forget withstood the test and kept the game 4-0 for about 10 minutes.

Elmira was able to get on the board with a power play tally, breaking the shutout bid. Binghamton was able to finish the job, defeating the Mammoth 4-1. The Black Bears will return home next Friday, Saturday and Sunday against the Carolina Thunderbirds.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com, by calling 607-722-7367, or visiting the front office on the third floor of the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Follow the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.