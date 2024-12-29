River Dragons, Petizian Blank Sea Wolves 4-0

December 29, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







The Columbus River Dragons scored three goals in the second period en route to a 4-0 win over the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Sunday at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum.

After a scoreless first period, the River Dragons broke through on Ryan Hunter's 10th goal of the season just 1:26 into the period. Justin MacDonald followed with his second of the year from Hunter and Kyle Moore under three minutes later to make it 2-0. Then River Dragons captain Kirk Underwood scored a power play goal at 11:27, chasing Sea Wolves starting goaltender Ed Coffey (15 saves, L) from the net.

Columbus added an early insurance goal off the stick of Nolan Slachetka 2:00 into the third period, a power play goal that put the game out of reach.

River Dragons goaltender Matt Petizian stopped 38 shots against for his first shutout of the season and improved to 4-0 on the season.

Columbus returns to the ice next Friday and Saturday night in Athens against the Rock Lobsters before returning home to host the Carolina Thunderbirds Friday at 7:35 pm and Saturday at 7:05 pm. Tickets are on sale for all remaining River Dragons home games through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

