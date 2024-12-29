Wolves Take Down the Venom

December 29, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown, NY - For the third time this season, the Watertown Wolves and HC Venom would square off in the Watertown Municipal Arena. The two teams having split the previous games, would be looking for the upper hand in the season series. The last meeting was just a week ago so the Venom came into Watertown and took away a 5-4 win.

Carter Thornton and the Wolves would strike first at the 7:32 mark of period number one, sliding the puck past the Venom's starter John Moriarty, assisted by Ian Erdman and Josh Tomasi.

At 16:46 Trevor Lord was on the receiving end of a Trevor Grasby pass and one timed it past Moriarty to put Watertown up 2-0. Andrew Whalen was also credited with an assist on the goal.

Shots on goal through the first twenty minutes were 16-14 in favor of the Wolves, and Watertown took the 2-0 lead to the locker room.

Newly signed to the Wolves, Cordell Boyko got his first goal of the season at the 17:04 mark of the second period, putting the Wolves up 3-0. Trevor Neumann and Trevor Grasby would get the helpers on the goal.

Just :36 later, the Venom would get on the board when Olivier Beaudoin lifted a shot over the Wolves Eloi Bouchard making the score 3-1. Assists on the goal belonged to Davide Gaeta and Ivan Ponivanov.

Watertown continued to outshoot the Venom, this time 20-12 in the second.

Although the Venom would outshoot the Wolves 16-5 in the third period, the Wolves Eloi Bouchard was outstanding between the pipes, and kept the Venom off the board in the period, sending Watertown to the 3-1 win.

For the HC Venom it will be a short turnaround as they will head to Binghamton on New Year's Eve to battle the Black Bears, then head to Danbury on the 3rd and 4th for a matchup with the Hat Tricks to start the new year.

The Wolves will be heading south to start the new year as they travel to Biloxi, MS for a 3 game set with the Sea Wolves on the 3rd, 4th, and 5th. Watertown will be back home on Jan. 10th to once again face off against the Venom.

