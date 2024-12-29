FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

December 29, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

River Dragons Stifle Sea Wolves 4-0

by Jon Kliment

Biloxi, MS - The Sea Wolves closed out a three in three weekend against the Columbus River Dragons as both teams came in off a losing effort on Saturday night. As the River Dragons look to regain second place Mississippi continues to search for a way out of the basement of the Continental division.

It took a full twenty minutes but Columbus found their footing in the period of the long change as Ryan Hunter started things off after a cross zone pass left him wide open just 1:26 into the second period beating Ed Coffey. 2:44 later Justin MacDonald added another to the River Dragons total to put Columbus up 2-0. A third goal in the period by Kirk Underwood on the power play sent Coffey to the bench for Sam Best.

Nolan Slachetka scored just two minutes into the third period on the power play to beat Best for the 4-0 lead. The Sea Wolves couldn't beat Matt Peitizian despite putting up 38 shots on goal.

Coffey stopped 15 of 18 in the loss while Best stopped 21 of 22.

The Sea Wolves will be in action on New Years Eve from Athens. Follow along on Youtube!

THREE-GOAL SECOND PERIOD POWERS RIVER DRAGONS TO ROAD WIN

by Tom Callahan

Biloxi, MS - The Columbus River Dragons scored three goals in the second period en route to a 4-0 win over the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Sunday at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum.

After a scoreless first period, the River Dragons broke through on Ryan Hunter's 10th goal of the season just 1:26 into the period. Justin MacDonald followed with his second of the year from Hunter and Kyle Moore under three minutes later to make it 2-0. Then River Dragons captain Kirk Underwood scored a power play goal at 11:27, chasing Sea Wolves starting goaltender Ed Coffey (15 saves, L) from the net.

Columbus added an early insurance goal off the stick of Nolan Slachetka 2:00 into the third period, a power play goal that put the game out of reach.

River Dragons goaltender Matt Petizian stopped 38 shots against for his first shutout of the season and improved to 4-0 on the season.

Columbus returns to the ice next Friday and Saturday night in Athens against the Rock Lobsters before returning home to host the Carolina Thunderbirds Friday at 7:35 pm and Saturday at 7:05 pm. Tickets are on sale for all remaining River Dragons home games through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.