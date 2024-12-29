McAnanama Blanks Rabbits on the Road

December 29, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Binghamton NY- The Black Bears and Hat Tricks clashed for the seventh time this season with this contest falling in favor of Binghamton by a final score of 5-0. This was the sixth win in a row for the Black Bears as the team's Empire Division lead continues to grow.

Cam Cervone got the party started for the Black Bears as he crashed the net for his first professional goal to give Binghamton the early lead. Then Tyson Kirkby would double the lead as he cleaned up a rebound in front making it a 2-0 game. The score would hold at 2-0 through the end of the period as Binghamton would head to the locker room up by a pair.

The second period seemed to mirror the first as Binghamton kept growing their lead. Scott Ramaekers would score as he recorded goals in back to back games that gave the Black Bears a 3-0 lead. It was then the veteran C.J. Stubbs added on, making it 4-0 with his third goal of the season. Strong defense and goaltending would once again send the Black Bears to the locker room this time up 4-0.

The third period saw the Black Bears tack on one more and make the game 5-0. The shot came from the stick of Scott Ramaekers, his second of the game and third in his last two games. Stubbs would assist on the goal which would be his fourth point of the game.

Connor McAnanama was sensational again as he shut down the Hat Tricks offense stopping all 27 shots he faced. His counterpart Connor McCollum saved 42 of the 47 shots the Black Bears put on goal. Connor McAnanama records his third shutout of the season setting a new single season franchise record. The Black Bears are back in action on New Year's Eve against HC Venom.

